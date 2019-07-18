U.S. suspect in N.K. Embassy raid released on bail
SEOUL/LOS ANGELES, July 18 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. citizen accused of involvement in a raid on the North Korean Embassy in Madrid in February has been released on bail as he awaits a court trial on possible extradition to Spain.
Christopher Ahn, a 38-year-old Korean-American and former Marine, was released Tuesday for a US$1.3 million bail under the condition of home confinement.
He was arrested in April following an extradition request from Spain, which has accused him and his anti-North Korea group of raiding and stealing computers and documents from the North Korean mission on Feb. 22.
A California judge ordered Ahn's release earlier this month, though he has to wear an ankle monitor and remain at home except for medical appointments and church.
Ahn is a member of Free Joseon, which has claimed responsibility for February's raid and said it shared the stolen materials with the FBI.
Adrian Hong, who has been named as the leader of the intruders, is also wanted in the United States but remains in hiding.
In an earlier statement, the group said it consists of members both in and outside North Korea, and is committed to ending the Kim family's hereditary succession.
Previously known as Cheollima Civil Defense, Free Joseon also said they rescued Kim Han-sol, the son of Kim Jong-nam, after the elder Kim was assassinated by his half brother and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2017.
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
4
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
3
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
4
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state
-
1
Former YG Entertainment chief booked for suspected arrangement of sex services
-
2
(2nd LD) Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
4
(7th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
5
(LEAD) Japan's export control to hurt global tech industry: S. Korean official