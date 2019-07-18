Stocks open lower on U.S. losses
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday, taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 4.85 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,068.07 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Wednesday (local time), the U.S. stocks closed lower as investors digested the latest earnings reports. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.42 percent, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 0.46 percent.
Most large caps traded mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics remained flat, with No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor also staying unchanged.
SK hynix, a global chipmaker, gained 0.26 percent, while POSCO, the country's leading steelmaker, declined 0.42 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,180.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
