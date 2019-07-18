Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, July 18
All Headlines 09:34 July 18, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Moon to meet with leaders of five political parties
-- KCTU to launch general strike
-- (News Focus) S. Korean box office thrives amid shaky economy
Economy & Finance
-- BOK's rate-setting meeting for July
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)
