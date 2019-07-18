S. Korea proposes its 5G tech to ITU for global standards
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has proposed that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) adopt its 5G technologies as global standards, the country's science ministry said Thursday.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said it has asked for some of the wireless connection and broadband technologies used in the country's 5G service to be made international standards at the 32nd ITU meeting of Working Party 5D (WP5D) in Buzios, Brazil.
South Korea became the first nation to launch commercial 5G services in April.
This is the third time that South Korea has proposed 5G mobile communication candidate technologies to the ITU. The ministry said the ITU is expected to announce the global standards for 5G technologies next year.
Founded in 1865, the ITU is a United Nations agency that specializes in information and communication technologies. WP5D oversees the overall radio system aspects of international mobile telecommunications systems.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
3
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
1
Former YG Entertainment chief booked for suspected arrangement of sex services
-
2
(2nd LD) Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
4
(7th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
5
(LEAD) Japan's export control to hurt global tech industry: S. Korean official