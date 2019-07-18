U.S. House passes resolution highlighting importance of S. Korea-Japan relations
WASHINGTON/SEOUL July 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a resolution highlighting the importance of relations between South Korea and Japan, as the two key U.S. allies are locked in a bitter trade and diplomatic spat.
The resolution, approved by voice vote at the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, calls for "constructive and forward-looking" ties between its two Asian allies in light of U.S. interests.
"The House of Representatives reaffirms the importance of a constructive and forward-looking relationship between Japan and the Republic of Korea for United States diplomatic, economic, and security interests," the resolution said, according to the U.S. Congress website.
The resolution also calls for strengthening and broadening trilateral relations between the three countries in all areas and underscores the importance of three-way cooperation to ensure the implementation of sanctions on North Korea.
Rep. Eliot Engel, chairman of the committee, proposed the bill and the Senate approved it in April.
Seoul has been seeking U.S. help to resolve what it sees as a retaliatory measure by Tokyo to toughen export controls on key materials.
On July 4, Japan tightened the approval process for exports to South Korea of three key industrial goods used in semiconductors and displays, in an apparent protest against South Korean Supreme Court rulings last year that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of forced labor.
David Stilwell, top U.S. diplomat for Asia who was on an official visit to Seoul, said Wednesday that Washington will do what it can to help resolve the Seoul-Tokyo dispute, while calling for efforts from the two sides to work out the issue between themselves.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
4
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
3
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
1
Former YG Entertainment chief booked for suspected arrangement of sex services
-
2
(7th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
3
(LEAD) All options considered for diplomatic solution to trade feud with Japan: S. Korean official
-
4
Report unveils shipping route for N. Korean leader's luxury vehicles
-
5
(3rd LD) Samsung, others in quest for alternative supply amid trade feud with Japan