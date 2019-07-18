(Gwangju Swimming) For fans at some events, it pays to stay silent

Whenever names of the South Korean divers have been called, fans have responded with thunderous claps, mixed with whistles and screams. The problem is you could still hear cheers when those athletes were preparing for their dives -- a big no-no in diving. And when Korean or other divers were in mid-air, performing their somersaults or other challenging routines, it drew oohs and aahs from the crowd, which can also be distracting and potentially dangerous for competitors.