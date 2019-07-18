(LEAD) S. Korea to come up with measures over Japan's export curbs
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will unveil a set of measures later this month to boost industrial competitiveness, the finance minister said Thursday, in a move to cope with Japanese restrictions of key materials critical for the production of semiconductors and displays.
Hong Nam-ki, minister of economy and finance, said in a parliamentary session that South Korea will try to diversify import sources of key materials, parts and equipment, while pushing for localization of the materials.
The move came as an escalating standoff between South Korea and Japan shows no signs of abating. Japan has so far spurned South Korea's repeated calls for the lifting of export restrictions.
Japan has tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of resist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide -- essential for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays.
The curbs have prompted Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip maker, and its smaller rival SK hynix Inc. to try to find alternative supplies of the key industrial materials.
South Korea accounted for more than 60 percent of the global memory chip market in 2018.
The Japanese export restrictions are widely seen as a retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Japan has lashed out at the ruling, claiming that all reparation issues stemming from its colonial rule were settled under a 1965 government-to-government accord that normalized bilateral relations.
In an attempt to justify its export restrictions, Japan has claimed that South Korea might have been negligent in the management of some dual-use items affected by United Nations resolutions against North Korea.
South Korea has flatly denied the allegations, denouncing Tokyo's claim as groundless and politically charged.
South Korea joined four multilateral export control regimes between 1995 and 2001.
In 2003, South Korea introduced a situational permit -- known as a "catch-all" system -- and has since added relevant regulations on a catch-all clause in the Foreign Trade Act to further strengthen the system.
South Korea's Foreign Trade Act requires exporters to obtain a situational permit for any goods, which are not listed as strategic items but may be used in weapons of mass destruction or their delivery system if exporters become aware that the importer or the end user of the goods has intent to use the goods for manufacturing, developing, using or storing WMDs, or suspects that there is probably such intent.
South Korea said it is stricter than Japan in applying the catch-all system.
A 2016 U.N. report said commercial radar antennas made by a Japanese firm were acquired and adopted by North Korea for its naval vessels, and some of them were seen during the North's test-firing of an anti-ship missile publicized in 2015 by North Korea's state media.
