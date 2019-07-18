Vice minister to visit liaison office, no weekly meeting planned
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho will visit the inter-Korean liaison office in North Korea's border town of Kaesong this week, but there will be no meeting with his North Korean counterpart, the ministry said Thursday.
Suh's trip to the office Friday is aimed at meeting his workers stationed there and reviewing its operation, according to the ministry.
It will mark the second time for the vice minister who also serves as South Korea's head of the office to visit there since taking office in June. His North Korean counterpart is Jon Jong-su.
"There will be no meeting of the office's co-heads this week," a ministry official told reporters. "North Korea has informed us in advance that its head of the office will not participate in the meeting."
When the two Koreas opened the liaison office last year, they agreed to hold a weekly meeting of their chief liaison officers to discuss cross-border issues.
The co-heads' meetings, however, have not been held since the no-deal summit between the North and the United States in February.
Active cross-border cooperation has been in limbo due to sanctions Washington is trying to keep in place until the North's complete denuclearization.
