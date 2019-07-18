Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks extend losses late Thursday morning

All Headlines 11:27 July 18, 2019

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning on losses in market heavyweights.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 9.28 points, or 0.45 percent, to reach 2,063.64 as of 11:20 a.m.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.65 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.4 percent.

No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Moto dropped 0.37 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion decreased 1.36 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,182.2 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1 won from the previous session's close.

