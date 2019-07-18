Seoul stocks extend losses late Thursday morning
All Headlines 11:27 July 18, 2019
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning on losses in market heavyweights.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 9.28 points, or 0.45 percent, to reach 2,063.64 as of 11:20 a.m.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.65 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.4 percent.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Moto dropped 0.37 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion decreased 1.36 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.2 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
4
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
Most Saved
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
3
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
1
Former YG Entertainment chief booked for suspected arrangement of sex services
-
2
(7th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
3
(LEAD) All options considered for diplomatic solution to trade feud with Japan: S. Korean official
-
4
Report unveils shipping route for N. Korean leader's luxury vehicles
-
5
(3rd LD) Samsung, others in quest for alternative supply amid trade feud with Japan