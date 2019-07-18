Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) cut its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.50 percent Thursday in a surprise move to help spur growth as a trade feud with Japan adds more uncertainty to Asia's fourth-largest economy already dogged by a decline in exports and facility investment.
The rate cut, the first since June 2016, underscores the need to help the economy deal with a series of headwinds including a trade tussle between the United States and China, and more recently, its own feud with Japan over the latter's export restrictions.
-----------------
(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean swimmers have 1st practice at competition venue
GWANGJU -- Swimmers for host country South Korea got their first practice in at the main pool for the world championships on Thursday.
Some 20 swimmers arrived at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju at 7 a.m. and jumped into lanes at the venue that, starting Sunday, will host all swimming races for the FINA World Championships.
-----------------
(LEAD) Popular actor accused of sexual assaults referred to prosecution
SEOUL -- Police referred a popular actor to the prosecution Thursday, requesting his indictment for sexually assaulting two female production staffers.
Kang Ji-hwan, 42, whose birth name is Jo Tae-gyu, was taken into custody on the night of July 9 for molesting a woman and raping another at his home in Gwangju, just south of Seoul. The victims, both employees of a production outsourcing company, were sleeping after a drinking session.
-----------------
(LEAD) Discussions on sanctions exemptions under way for Seoul's food aid for N. Korea
SEOUL -- Discussions are currently under way with the United States to get sanctions exemptions for South Korea's plan to send food aid to North Korea, a government source here said Thursday.
The Seoul government and the World Food Programme (WFP) are trying to secure ships that will be used to transport 50,000 tons of rice to the impoverished state struggling with worsening food shortages, he added.
-----------------
S. Korea to come up with measures over Japan's export curbs
SEJONG -- South Korea will unveil a set of measures later this month to boost industrial competitiveness, the finance minister said Thursday, in a move to cope with Japanese restrictions of key materials critical for the production of semiconductors and displays.
Hong Nam-ki, minister of economy and finance, said in a parliamentary session that South Korea will try to diversify import sources of key materials, parts and equipment, while pushing for localization of the materials.
-----------------
U.S. House passes resolution highlighting importance of S. Korea-Japan relations
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a resolution highlighting the importance of relations between South Korea and Japan, as the two key U.S. allies are locked in a bitter trade and diplomatic spat.
The resolution, approved by voice vote at the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, calls for "constructive and forward-looking" ties between its two Asian allies in light of U.S. interests.
-----------------
S. Korea proposes its 5G tech to ITU for global standards
SEOUL -- South Korea has proposed that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) adopt its 5G technologies as global standards, the country's science ministry said Thursday.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said it has asked for some of the wireless connection and broadband technologies used in the country's 5G service to be made international standards at the 32nd ITU meeting of Working Party 5D (WP5D) in Buzios, Brazil.
