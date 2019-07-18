BOK trims growth outlook to 2.2 pct amid heightened uncertainty
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) slashed its growth forecast for the economy to 2.2 percent Thursday, citing sluggish demand at home and abroad amid growing trade protectionism and a delayed recovery in the global IT sector.
The latest outlook marks a significant downward revision from the 2.5 percent forecast three months earlier and 2.6 percent in January.
The central bank estimated the local economy to grow 1.9 percent on-year in the first half and 2.4 percent in the second half.
"U.S.-China trade tensions have caused investment sentiment to weaken and the production slump to deepen. High uncertainty from global trade protectionism will remain, resulting in continuing weakness in production and trade," the central bank said in a statement.
The BOK's growth outlook revision had been widely anticipated as Asia's fourth-largest economy unexpectedly contracted 0.4 percent in the first quarter from three months earlier. On an on-year basis, the local economy grew 1.8 percent in the first quarter.
The finance ministry also has reduced its growth forecast to 2.4 and 2.5 percent from the 2.6 and 2.7 percent forecast in December.
"Since the growth outlook in April, there have been many changes in conditions, especially external conditions, surrounding our economy," BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol told a press conference held after the bank's monetary policy board voted to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
The central bank said the country's exports may continue to face difficulties.
Lee noted the difficulties facing Asia's fourth-largest economy are stemming mostly from external factors, including the prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies that are also the world's two largest importers of South Korean products.
South Korea's exports have dropped for seven consecutive months since December.
Lee said the latest growth outlook has already taken the envisioned extra budget into account. The government is awaiting the parliamentary approval of the 6.7 trillion-won (US$5.7 billion) supplementary budget bill, which has been pending at the National Assembly since early May.
"The pace of increase in consumption is forecast to slow somewhat, while the fiscal expansion continues," the BOK said.
The BOK projected the South Korean economy to expand 2.5 percent next year, helped by a 2.6 percent expansion in the first half, followed by a 2.3 percent growth in the second half.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
