(Gwangju Swimming) Diving medalist Kim Su-ji narrowly misses out on Olympic berth in springboard
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean diver Kim Su-ji failed to grab an Olympic berth in the women's 3m springboard Thursday.
Kim was eliminated in the preliminary of the event at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, after finishing 21st among 51 divers with 256.95 points.
The top 18 from the preliminary moved on to the semifinals scheduled for later Thursday, and the best dozen from there will reach Friday's final and punch their tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Kim ended just 1.65 points behind the 18th-ranked diver, Viktoriya Kesar of Ukraine.
Kim was trying to secure her first trip to the Olympics since 2012 in London, where she was the youngest South Korean athlete at age 14. Kim finished last among 26 divers in the preliminary for the 10m platform.
Kim won the bronze medal in the 1m springboard last Saturday here, but it's not an Olympic event. She didn't compete in the 10m platform preliminary in Gwangju.
Kim will still have her shot at qualifying for Tokyo 2020 during the FINA Diving World Cup next year.
Kim was tied for fifth place after her opening dive of 63 points. But she nose-dived to 30th place after earning just 35.65 points in her next dive, and Kim never even cracked the top 20 over her remaining three attempts.
Fellow South Korean Cho Eun-bi finished in 40th with 221.15 points.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
