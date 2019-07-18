Chief financial regulator offers to resign
All Headlines 14:33 July 18, 2019
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's top financial regulator said Thursday he has offered to resign, ahead of an expected reshuffle of the Cabinet.
Financial Services Commission Chairman Choi Jong-ku told reporters that he tendered his resignation for President Moon Jae-in to widen the scope of his choice before the expected Cabinet reshuffle.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
