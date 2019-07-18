Peace park to be built in memory of late victim of Japan's sex slavery
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- A peace park named after the late Kim Bok-dong, an iconic Korean victim of Japanese wartime sexual slavery, will be built in her hometown, officials said Thursday.
The municipal council of Yangsan, a South Gyeongsang Province town about 420 kilometers southeast of Seoul, said it and 21 civic groups have jointly formed a preparatory committee to construct a public park in memory of Kim, who died in January aged 93.
The park, tentatively named "Kim Bok-dong Peace Park," will serve as a place to remember Kim, as well as a resting place for local residents, according to the council.
Kim is considered a symbolic figure in Korea and worldwide for her monumental work in disseminating the truth about sexual enslavement during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and her active role in promoting women's rights issues, especially for those who have experienced wartime sexual violence in recent decades.
Kim was born in Yangsan in 1926 before being forcibly taken to Japan at age 14.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
5
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae proposes int'l probe into Japan's claim over S. Korea's strategic material control
-
1
Former YG Entertainment chief booked for suspected arrangement of sex services
-
2
(7th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
3
(LEAD) All options considered for diplomatic solution to trade feud with Japan: S. Korean official
-
4
Report unveils shipping route for N. Korean leader's luxury vehicles
-
5
(3rd LD) Samsung, others in quest for alternative supply amid trade feud with Japan