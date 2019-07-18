KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KISWire 24,600 DN 300
LotteFood 510,000 DN 1,000
Daesang 24,700 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,460 DN 40
ORION Holdings 17,300 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 8,950 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 89,600 UP 1,400
KCC 247,000 DN 11,000
CJ LOGISTICS 140,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 93,700 DN 600
TONGYANG 1,720 DN 5
DongkukStlMill 6,980 DN 180
SBC 16,850 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 26,550 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,800 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 45,250 UP 50
HITEJINRO 21,950 DN 50
Yuhan 226,500 UP 1,000
SLCORP 21,000 UP 150
BoryungPharm 11,800 UP 100
L&L 15,000 0
NamyangDairy 554,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,900 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,000 DN 500
Shinsegae 269,000 DN 2,500
Nongshim 239,500 UP 7,000
SGBC 43,500 UP 150
Hyosung 78,400 UP 4,600
LOTTE 38,450 DN 800
AK Holdings 44,600 UP 50
Donga Socio Holdings 94,600 UP 300
SK hynix 74,700 UP 100
Youngpoong 720,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,200 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 257,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,850 DN 200
Kogas 43,400 DN 200
Hanwha 25,200 DN 450
DB HiTek 13,850 0
CJ 95,700 DN 1,500
