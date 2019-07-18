KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
JWPHARMA 31,700 UP 650
LGInt 18,500 DN 100
DaelimInd 102,000 DN 3,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15700 UP100
KiaMtr 43,100 UP 450
Binggrae 66,500 UP 200
GCH Corp 21,500 DN 300
LotteChilsung 151,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 134,000 UP 500
AmoreG 58,100 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,300 UP 50
POSCO 234,000 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 97,300 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 214,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,000 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,370 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 53,000 UP 100
SamsungElec 46,100 UP 50
NHIS 14,050 DN 300
SK Discovery 25,850 DN 500
LS 48,300 UP 150
GC Corp 106,500 DN 3,000
GS E&C 34,250 DN 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,000 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 242,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 122,000 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,790 DN 170
SKC 44,000 UP 1,150
GS Retail 38,700 UP 350
Ottogi 662,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 24,900 DN 300
DaeduckElec 10,650 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 5,280 UP 40
HtlShilla 81,900 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 47,850 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 93,700 DN 500
Hanssem 68,200 UP 1,100
KSOE 110,000 DN 3,000
HankookShellOil 320,000 0
BukwangPharm 16,450 0
