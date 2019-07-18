KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,400 UP 100
TaekwangInd 1,313,000 DN 10,000
SsangyongCement 5,900 DN 90
KAL 28,100 DN 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,915 UP 225
LG Corp. 74,200 DN 400
SsangyongMtr 3,575 DN 55
Hanwha Chem 20,650 DN 750
OCI 91,200 DN 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,150 UP 950
KorZinc 451,500 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,590 DN 40
SYC 52,700 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 46,100 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 108,000 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 34,500 DN 350
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 243,500 DN 9,000
HYUNDAI WIA 49,650 DN 150
KumhoPetrochem 86,500 DN 2,300
S-Oil 90,300 DN 900
Mobis 231,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,900 UP 750
HDC HOLDINGS 13,150 DN 200
S-1 98,400 DN 100
Hanchem 85,900 UP 2,200
DWS 41,350 DN 600
UNID 47,850 UP 500
KEPCO 25,500 UP 50
SamsungSecu 37,650 DN 700
SKTelecom 259,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 45,750 UP 150
HyundaiElev 84,800 DN 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 35,500 DN 100
Hanon Systems 11,800 DN 300
SK 226,000 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 6,090 0
GKL 18,200 DN 50
Handsome 35,850 UP 550
WJ COWAY 83,000 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 143,000 DN 500
