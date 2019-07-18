KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,700 DN 100
KorElecTerm 62,400 DN 2,300
NamhaeChem 9,810 DN 110
DONGSUH 18,000 0
BGF 6,700 DN 50
SamsungEng 16,050 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 92,100 DN 1,600
PanOcean 4,910 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 36,650 0
CheilWorldwide 29,100 0
KT 27,900 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL180000 DN7000
LG Uplus 13,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,700 DN 1,200
KT&G 98,000 DN 800
DHICO 6,060 DN 10
LG Display 16,750 DN 200
Kangwonland 30,650 UP 400
NAVER 120,500 UP 1,500
Kakao 131,500 UP 500
NCsoft 495,500 UP 2,500
DSME 30,750 DN 200
DSINFRA 6,100 UP 20
DWEC 4,435 DN 55
Donga ST 97,200 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,750 DN 550
CJ CheilJedang 284,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 286,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 30,450 DN 250
LGH&H 1,318,000 UP 35,000
LGCHEM 356,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 18,850 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 101,000 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,450 UP 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,650 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 69,100 DN 2,000
Celltrion 180,500 DN 4,000
Huchems 22,600 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 160,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,000 DN 1,300
