KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 76,600 DN 3,100
LOTTE Himart 38,650 UP 100
GS 51,900 DN 500
CJ CGV 37,450 DN 300
HYUNDAILIVART 17,200 DN 100
LIG Nex1 28,950 DN 100
FILA KOREA 69,900 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,450 DN 800
HANWHA LIFE 2,725 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 158,500 DN 1,000
LF 25,250 UP 200
FOOSUNG 11,150 DN 800
JW HOLDINGS 6,880 UP 30
SK Innovation 169,000 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 24,300 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 45,000 UP 100
Hansae 19,700 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 56,700 DN 3,000
Youngone Corp 35,150 DN 150
KOLON IND 41,000 DN 550
HanmiPharm 294,000 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,210 DN 210
emart 130,000 DN 5,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY313 50 DN850
KOLMAR KOREA 55,700 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 130,000 UP 4,000
COSMAX 98,800 DN 600
MANDO 28,600 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 286,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 68,700 UP 800
Doosan Bobcat 36,050 DN 200
Netmarble 92,100 UP 2,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S329000 DN2000
ORION 84,600 0
BGF Retail 203,500 0
SKCHEM 48,700 DN 450
HDC-OP 35,300 DN 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 29,350 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,800 0
(END)
