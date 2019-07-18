(LEAD) Seoul stocks close lower on trade woes
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at the bottom)
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower Thursday even after the central bank unexpectedly cut the key rate amid persistent trade woes with Japan. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 6.37 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,066.55. Trading volume was moderate at 437 million shares worth 3.85 trillion won (US$3.26 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 485 to 322.
The KOSPI opened lower, taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street and further extended losses even after the Bank of Korea (BOK) unexpectedly cut its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.50 percent to help spur growth as a trade feud with Japan adds more uncertainty to Asia's fourth-largest economy.
"The BOK's rate cut is a positive factor for the market," said Oh Hyung-seok, an analyst at Samsung Securities. "The index, however, closed lower due to negative factors, such as export curbs by Japan."
Institutional investors offloaded a net 174.8 billion won, while foreigners and individuals scooped up a net 69.7 billion won and 99.9 billion won, respectively.
Most large-cap shares closed mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.11 percent after opening lower to close at 46,100 won. SK hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker, finished 0.13 percent higher at 74,700 won. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.37 percent to 134,000 won.
Pharmaceutical firms, meanwhile, closed lower, with Celltrion losing 2.17 percent to reach 180,500 won on poor earnings forecasts. Samsung Biologics was down 0.35 percent at 286,000 won.
Shares of YG Entertainment, the management agency of K-pop band BIGBANG, shed 2 percent to end at 27,000 won on news that Yang Hyun-suk, its former CEO and chief producer, has been booked on suspicions that he arranged sex services for foreign investors.
The South Korean won closed at 1,178.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.5 won from Wednesday's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed sharply higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 5.4 basis points to 1.345 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond shed 7.1 basis points to 1.383 percent.
