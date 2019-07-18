Samsung SDI, Volvo join hands to develop battery packs for electric trucks
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co, a major electric vehicle battery maker, will join hands with Volvo Group to develop battery packs for electric trucks, the company said Thursday.
In a strategic alliance with Sweden-based Volvo Group, one of the world's largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles, Samsung SDI will provide battery cells and modules to Volvo Groups electric trucks.
"As we stand at the crosscurrents of the mobility and transportation industry, we are convinced that this alliance will provide superior offerings pertaining to energy, safety and sustainability to the commercial vehicle industry and beyond," Samsung SDI CEO Jun Young-hyun said in a release.
Samsung SDI ranked fifth in terms of global EV battery shipments in the first half of 2019 with a total capacity of 2.9 gigawatt hours, according to data from market tracker SNE Research. Its major customers include BMW and Volkswagen.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
