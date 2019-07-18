(LEAD) Moon cites Japan, extra budget as top priorities in talks with political party chiefs

It's the first time for Moon to hold such a formal group meeting with the heads of the five major parties since March 2018. They are Lee Hae-chan of the liberal, ruling Democratic Party, Hwang Kyo-ahn of the conservative main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP), Sohn Hak-kyu of the center-right Bareunmirae Party, Sim Sang-jung of the progressive Justice Party and Chung Dong-young of the center-left Party for Democracy and Peace.