Parliamentary delegation to visit U.S. for diplomacy over Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- A delegation of South Korean lawmakers will visit the United States next week in a bipartisan effort to help resolve the issue of Japan's export curbs against the South, officials said Thursday.
The eight-member delegation, led by Rep. Chung Sye-kyun of the ruling Democratic Party, a former parliamentary speaker, will visit the U.S. from July 24-28, according to the National Assembly.
The visit is aimed at highlighting the problem of Japan's export restrictions and discussing ways to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.
Japan began applying stricter export rules on South Korea for three key materials needed for making chips and displays on July 4 in apparent response to Seoul's handling of a wartime forced labor issue.
"The delegation plans to point out the absurdity of Japan's export curbs and make efforts to elicit support from the U.S. political circle and experts," National Assembly spokesman Han Min-soo told a press briefing.
The group plans to deliver a letter from parliamentary speaker Moon Hee-sang to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives.
If the National Assembly passes a resolution calling on Japan to withdraw its export curbs, now being under preparation by rival parties, the delegation will relay it to U.S. Congress.
Korean lawmakers will also meet with their U.S. counterparts to discuss ways to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance and to keep the momentum for a trilateral cooperation involving South Korea, the U.S. and Japan. North Korea's nuclear issue will be also dealt with.
