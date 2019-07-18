S. Korean Bond Yields on July 18, 2019
All Headlines 16:17 July 18, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.444 1.491 -4.7
3-year TB 1.345 1.399 -5.4
10-year TB 1.472 1.546 -7.4
2-year MSB 1.423 1.378 -4.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.850 1.902 -5.3
91-day CD 1.610 1.730 -12.0
