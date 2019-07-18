N. Korea's deputy envoy to U.N. seen returning from trip to Pyongyang
BEIJING, July 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador has visited Pyongyang twice in less than two weeks, raising speculation that the trips might be part of preparations for working-level talks with the United States.
Ri Yong-pil, deputy chief of the North's mission to the United Nations in New York, was spotted at an airport in Beijing early on Thursday, apparently on his way to New York after a trip to Pyongyang. He was also seen at the airport on July 9, presumably having flown from the North Korean capital.
Observers say that his trips may be part of preparations for the working-level talks that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to hold within a few weeks when they met at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
North Korea's U.N. office in New York is regarded as a major communication channel between Pyongyang and Washington. Ri served as deputy chief of the Institute for American Studies of the North's foreign ministry before being appointed last year as deputy envoy to the U.N.
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae proposes int'l probe into Japan's claim over S. Korea's strategic material control
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Ex-Disney animator fulfills long-held wish by working on Korean animation film
-
1
Former YG Entertainment chief booked for suspected arrangement of sex services
-
2
(7th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
3
(LEAD) All options considered for diplomatic solution to trade feud with Japan: S. Korean official
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
5
Report unveils shipping route for N. Korean leader's luxury vehicles