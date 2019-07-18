N. Korea slams Japan over export curbs against S. Korea
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official news agency on Thursday lashed out at Japan over its export restrictions against South Korea, calling for an apology and compensation for its wartime atrocities.
Earlier this month, Japan tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of materials essential for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays in a move widely seen as retaliation for last year's South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
In a commentary, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Japan's "arrogant" economic retaliation is "infuriating the whole nation."
"What's more troubling is that Japan is citing an absurd reason to justify its move, saying that the key components of semiconductors can flow into the North via South Korea," the commentary said.
Japan has said that South Korea might have been negligent in the management of some dual-use items affected by United Nations resolutions against North Korea, a claim denied by South Korea.
"It is ... an expression of Japan's hostile policy against the North and an intolerable political challenge against our republic," the KCNA said.
"Japan, which still stands as a defendant in the court of history, has no words to say even if it has 10 mouths," the commentary added.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae proposes int'l probe into Japan's claim over S. Korea's strategic material control
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Ex-Disney animator fulfills long-held wish by working on Korean animation film
-
1
Former YG Entertainment chief booked for suspected arrangement of sex services
-
2
(7th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
3
(LEAD) All options considered for diplomatic solution to trade feud with Japan: S. Korean official
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
5
Report unveils shipping route for N. Korean leader's luxury vehicles