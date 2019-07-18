Samsung begins production of upgraded DRAM for premium smartphones
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has started mass production of the industry's first 12 Gb mobile DRAM for premium smartphones.
The world's largest memory chip maker said its 12-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR 5 (lower power double data rate) mobile DRAM is optimized for future smartphones with 5G and artificial intelligence features, while extending the battery life.
The new memory chip is approximately 1.3 times faster and uses up to 30 percent less power than its predecessor, 12GB LPDDR4X.
The Korean tech giant said it is considering establishing 12 Gb LPDDR5 production line at its facilities in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, starting next year, depending on demand from global customers.
Samsung said it expects to develop a 16 Gb LPDDR5 DRAM next year to diversify its memory portfolio.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae proposes int'l probe into Japan's claim over S. Korea's strategic material control
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Ex-Disney animator fulfills long-held wish by working on Korean animation film
-
1
Former YG Entertainment chief booked for suspected arrangement of sex services
-
2
(7th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
3
(LEAD) All options considered for diplomatic solution to trade feud with Japan: S. Korean official
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
5
Report unveils shipping route for N. Korean leader's luxury vehicles