NSC vows efforts to help advance denuclearization talks

All Headlines 17:26 July 18, 2019

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) will provide active support for progress in the denuclearization process through the resumption of working-level talks between Pyongyang and Washington, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

It was briefing the results of a regular meeting of the NSC standing members.

In their spontaneous meeting at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) bisecting the Korean Peninsula at the end of June, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to restart face-to-face negotiations between their teams. At that time, the U.S. said a working-level meeting would be held in a few weeks.

The NSC members also reviewed ways to counter Japan's "unfair" export restrictions against South Korea and called on Tokyo to respond to Seoul's efforts for a diplomatic resolution to the matter, Cheong Wa Dae added.

