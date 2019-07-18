South Korea braces for approaching typhoon
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans are bracing for a small-scale typhoon forecast to bring heavy rain to southern parts of the country beginning late Friday.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Typhoon Danas was traveling northward about 470 kilometers southeast of Taipei at a maximum speed of 23 kilometers per hour, with an atmospheric pressure of 992 hectopascals at its center, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The season's fifth typhoon is expected to reach waters some 200 kilometers west-southwest of Seogwipo, Jeju Island, at 9 p.m. on Friday, the national weather agency said.
Danas is likely to weaken near Jeju Island and make landfall on the south of the country the following morning, the agency said, before it exits the peninsula toward the East Sea on Sunday morning.
"We are closely watching how the intensity of Danas will change. The focus is how much it will weaken while it passes Jeju Island," a KMA official told reporters.
Its trajectory and strength could change further, he added.
Early Wednesday, the agency projected the typhoon was likely to approach the western parts of the country. But later in the day it said the typhoon would pass over the South Sea.
The agency revised its forecast again Thursday, saying the tropical storm would pass through the southern inland regions.
"Danas is a small typhoon and so the impact from winds may not be very serious. The problem is about rain as it comes in the wake of seasonal heavy rain in the south," the official said.
The typhoon is forecast to bring downpours across the southern provinces beginning late Friday. It could also revitalize the seasonal rain front that is currently over the southern regions, he said.
