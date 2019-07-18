(Gwangju Swimming) Water polo goal scorer pleased with team's continued progress

Kyung Da-seul and Lee Jung-eun each scored a goal in South Korea's 22-2 loss to Canada on Thursday at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. It was South Korea's third straight loss in Group B action, but the team has cut the deficit from 64 to 29 to 20, while increasing its goal total from zero to one and two.