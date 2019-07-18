Minister says it's time to hold high-level talks with N. Korea
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Thursday that it is necessary for the two Koreas to hold high-level talks to push forward stagnant cross-border relations.
"Now is the time for high-level talks (between the two Koreas)," Kim said in an interview on a radio show. "A comprehensive review is under way to determine such issues as when and what agenda items should be discussed."
Asked if Seoul has made an official offer for talks with the North, Kim said that a proposal should be made when it can be accepted, adding that he is looking into various relevant factors.
It is the first time that the unification minister has raised the need for high-level talks with the North since a surprise meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom on June 30 between the leaders of the two Koreas and the United States.
Inter-Korean relations have not progressed much since the no-deal summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump in February. The North has not been responsive to Seoul's offers for talks and cooperative projects in recent months.
Denuclearization talks have been halted since the February summit but Kim and Trump met at Panmunjom and agreed to hold working-level bilateral talks between within a few weeks.
The outlooks, however, remain uncertain.
Pyongyang recently blasted the U.S. for planning to hold joint military exercises with South Korea next month, calling the exercises a war rehearsal and warning that it would affect North Korea-U.S. working-level talks.
Washington reaffirmed that the allies are preparing to stage a joint military exercise but noted that it looks forward to resuming talks with North Korea.
Answering a question as to whether the agreed-upon U.S.-North Korea talks will be held within this month, the minister said that the two sides are in contact through various channels but that it still remains to be seen.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
