Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon, party leaders agree to set up agency to tackle Japan's export curbs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon, parties vow bipartisan efforts to respond to Japan's retaliatory export restrictions (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea may review military info-sharing pact with Japan if Tokyo takes additional retaliatory step (Donga llbo)
-- Moon, party chiefs to form emergency agency to tackle Japan's export curbs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon, parties agree to set up pan-national agency over Japan's export restrictions (Segye Times)
-- Moon, party chiefs call on Japan to withdraw its retaliatory step against Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon, parties urge Japan to withdraw its economic retaliatory moves (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon, parties to set up pan-national agency over Japan's export curbs (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea may reconsider military info-sharing pact with Japan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK surprisingly cuts interest rate over economic slowdown (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK slashes key rate, growth outlook (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Worried BOK cuts interest rates (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon, party leaders vow to work together to deal with Japan's economic reprisal (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't, parties to form agency on fighting trade war (Korea Times)
