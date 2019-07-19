(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 19)
New strategy needed
Bolder steps should follow rate cut for stimulation
The Bank of Korea (BOK) lowered its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.5 percent Thursday. The rate cut comes at a time when the economy is continuing to slump due to a prolonged downturn in exports and facility investment.
We welcome the rate cut as it is timely and appropriate. The central bank's action is more than necessary to cope with growing downside risks. The country now has to meet tougher challenges arising from a global economic downturn, growing trade protectionism, the U.S.-China trade war and geopolitical risks.
The BOK also took into account Japan's export restrictions on key materials needed for Korean firms to produce semiconductors and digital displays. It cited the retaliatory measures as one of the key factors in deciding the direction of its monetary policy.
It is against this backdrop that the bank has begun to take the present economic conditions more seriously. It also painted a far gloomier picture, revising down its 2019 growth projection to 2.2 percent from its April forecast of 2.5 percent.
The bleaker outlook came after the Ministry of Economy and Finance slashed its growth target for this year by 0.2 percentage points to between 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent early this month. It has become more obvious that the ministry could not achieve its target as the situation has been getting worse.
The Japanese export curbs could deal a severe blow to the semiconductor industry whose exports account for 20 percent of Korea's entire outbound shipments. Worse, the economy may suffer much more extensive damage if Tokyo removes Korea from its "white list" of countries entitled to preferential customs treatment.
In this context, the central bank has vowed to maintain an accommodative monetary policy. This implies an additional rate cut will be made if necessary. It is important to take pre-emptive measures to avoid any looming economic woes.
Yet we have to remember that a rate cut and monetary easing, while necessary, may not be sufficient to bring about economic recovery. These measures might aggravate the ever-rising household debt problem, while stoking property speculation. So the central bank needs to take proper steps to minimize such side effects.
On the government's part, President Moon Jae-in and his economic policymakers must mobilize all possible means, including fiscal expansion, to prevent a deeper slump. The administration and the ruling party should persuade opposition lawmakers to approve a 6.7 trillion won ($5.6 billion) supplementary budget, which continues to languish at the National Assembly due to a partisan feud over electoral and other reform bills.
More importantly, President Moon should map out a new economic strategy. His signature "income-led" growth policy can no longer work however ideal it is to achieve inclusive growth. We learned the hard way that it is far more difficult to get the economy back on track once it crumbles as seen in the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis. Do not make the same mistake again.
(END)
