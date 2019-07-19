Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea completes nomination of candidates for local elections

All Headlines 08:04 July 19, 2019

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has completed the nomination process for candidates in its upcoming nationwide elections to choose new deputies for local assemblies, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.

The nomination process was completed Wednesday for candidates who will run for people's assemblies in provinces, cities and counties, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The North is scheduled to hold elections Sunday to choose new deputies for local assemblies. It held the previous such elections in 2015, when 28,452 deputies were elected for four-year terms.

Elections in North Korea are considered a formality. The official voter turnaround in the 2015 local elections was 99.9 percent, with 100 percent voting for their candidates.

In March, North Korea held nationwide elections and chose 687 new deputies to the Supreme People's Assembly, its rubber-stamp parliament. About half of the previous deputies were replaced with new ones.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK #elections
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!