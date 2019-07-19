N. Korea completes nomination of candidates for local elections
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has completed the nomination process for candidates in its upcoming nationwide elections to choose new deputies for local assemblies, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
The nomination process was completed Wednesday for candidates who will run for people's assemblies in provinces, cities and counties, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The North is scheduled to hold elections Sunday to choose new deputies for local assemblies. It held the previous such elections in 2015, when 28,452 deputies were elected for four-year terms.
Elections in North Korea are considered a formality. The official voter turnaround in the 2015 local elections was 99.9 percent, with 100 percent voting for their candidates.
In March, North Korea held nationwide elections and chose 687 new deputies to the Supreme People's Assembly, its rubber-stamp parliament. About half of the previous deputies were replaced with new ones.
