Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 19, 2019

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/23 Cloudy 20

Incheon 32/23 Cloudy 20

Suwon 34/22 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 31/23 Sunny 60

Daejeon 28/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 34/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 29/23 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 28/23 Rain 60

Gwangju 27/23 Rain 60

Jeju 29/24 Rain 90

Daegu 27/23 Rain 80

Busan 26/23 Rain 90

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!