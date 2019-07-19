Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 July 19, 2019
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/23 Cloudy 20
Incheon 32/23 Cloudy 20
Suwon 34/22 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 31/23 Sunny 60
Daejeon 28/23 Rain 60
Chuncheon 34/22 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 29/23 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 28/23 Rain 60
Gwangju 27/23 Rain 60
Jeju 29/24 Rain 90
Daegu 27/23 Rain 80
Busan 26/23 Rain 90
(END)
