Man seriously injured after setting fire to his car near Japanese Embassy
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- A man in his 70s suffered burns all over his body after setting fire to his car as it was parked in front of a building housing the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Friday, police said.
The man maneuvered his car onto the sidewalk in front of the entrance of the building and set fire to the inside of the vehicle around 3:24 a.m. according to police. Inside the car inflammable materials including butane gas were found.
The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes and the man, who had suffered severe burns, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Rescuers noticed he was breathing but had difficulty communicating with them.
Police are looking into the man's motive for the immolation using witness accounts and CCTV images captured nearby.
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
4
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
5
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
3
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae proposes int'l probe into Japan's claim over S. Korea's strategic material control
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ex-Disney animator fulfills long-held wish by working on Korean animation film
-
5
WTO to formally discuss Japan's export curbs on S. Korea
-
1
South Korea braces for approaching typhoon
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon, political party chiefs united against Japan's export restrictions
-
3
N. Korea's deputy envoy to U.N. seen returning from trip to Pyongyang
-
4
(3rd LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
5
U.S.-N.K. talks likely to resume only after allies' joint drills: ex-minister