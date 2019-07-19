Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai develops 'active' transmission technology for hybrid vehicle

All Headlines 09:27 July 19, 2019

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Friday it has developed the world's first active shift control (ASC) technology for hybrid vehicles.

The new technology improves gear-shift efficiency for hybrid vehicles, according to Hyundai Motor. It will be applied to the upcoming Sonata hybrid and the group's other hybrid models, the company said in a statement.

"The development of the world's first ASC technology is a remarkable innovation, which incorporates precise motor control to automatic transmission," said Chang Kyoung-joon, vice president and head of the powertrain control system division of the group.

"It will not only save fuel but also provide a more fun driving experience for our customers."

Hyundai has registered a total of 20 patents for the technology in countries that include the United States, Europe and China, it said.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the Sonata hybrid model's transmission system equipped with the world's first ASC technology in it. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai-new technology
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!