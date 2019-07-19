Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday to snap a two-day losing streak, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 15.5 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,082.05 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Thursday (local time), U.S. stocks closed slightly higher with the Dow Jones industrial average adding 0.01 percent. The Nasdaq composite index gained 0.27 percent.
Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded in positive terrain.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was up 1.41 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix added 1.87 percent. LG Chem moved up 0.56 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,174.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.6 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
4
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
5
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
3
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae proposes int'l probe into Japan's claim over S. Korea's strategic material control
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ex-Disney animator fulfills long-held wish by working on Korean animation film
-
5
WTO to formally discuss Japan's export curbs on S. Korea
-
1
South Korea braces for approaching typhoon
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon, political party chiefs united against Japan's export restrictions
-
3
N. Korea's deputy envoy to U.N. seen returning from trip to Pyongyang
-
4
(3rd LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
5
U.S.-N.K. talks likely to resume only after allies' joint drills: ex-minister