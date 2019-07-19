Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for Korean War memorial park in Pennsylvania
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was to be held in Pennsylvania on Friday for a peace park to mark the alliance between South Korea and the United States, the government said.
South Korea sent a delegation to the ceremony for the Korean War Memorial Korea-America Alliance Peace Park in Montgomery Township, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.
The park will have a map of the Korean Peninsula and a monument engraved with information on the 1950-53 Korean War. During the war, the U.S. sent 1.79 million soldiers to the peninsula to fight invading North Korean and Chinese soldiers, according to South Korean government data.
Montgomery Township, which has provided 109,265 square meters for the park, will oversee its operations.
South Korea has contributed 300 million won (US$255,400) for the creation of the park, and the Pennsylvania state government and Korean residents in the U.S. also contributed a combined 700 million won for the project, it said.
