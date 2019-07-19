N. Korea's trade halved in 2018 on prolonged sanctions: report
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade nearly halved in 2018 from a year earlier due to U.N.-led sanctions on Pyongyang for its nuclear and long-range missile provocations, a trade agency said Friday.
North Korea's trade fell 49 percent to US$2.8 billion last year from $5.6 billion a year ago, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said in a report.
The North's exports plunged 86 percent to $243 million from $1.8 billion and imports also declined 31 percent to $2.6 billion from $3.8 billion over the cited period, according to the agency.
As a result, the North's trade deficit widened to $2.4 billion last year from the previous year's $2 billion in deficit, it said.
The U.N. Security Council adopted additional sanctions resolutions on North Korea in late 2017 following Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November of that year.
Under the sanctions, a country is allowed to capture and inspect a vessel suspected of engaging in illegal activities with North Korea and imposes a blanket ban on shipments of North Korean coal, iron ore and other mineral resources.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
4
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
5
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
3
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae proposes int'l probe into Japan's claim over S. Korea's strategic material control
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ex-Disney animator fulfills long-held wish by working on Korean animation film
-
5
WTO to formally discuss Japan's export curbs on S. Korea
-
1
South Korea braces for approaching typhoon
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon, political party chiefs united against Japan's export restrictions
-
3
N. Korea's deputy envoy to U.N. seen returning from trip to Pyongyang
-
4
(3rd LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
5
U.S.-N.K. talks likely to resume only after allies' joint drills: ex-minister