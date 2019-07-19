Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Celltrion sets up JV in China

All Headlines 10:54 July 19, 2019

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean biosimilar manufacturer Celltrion Inc. said Friday that it has set up a joint venture (JV) in China to tap deeper into the world's second-largest biopharmaceutical market.

The JV, dubbed Vcell Healthcare Ltd., with Hong Kong-based Nan Fung Group will develop and commercialize biosimilars in mainland China.

The Shanghai-based JV will obtain the exclusive rights from Celltrion for three biosimilar products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency -- Remsima, Truxmia and Herzuma.

"We are extremely excited about the establishment of Vcell Healthcare, which will serve as the cornerstone for our entry into the Chinese market," Seo Jung-Jin, Chairman of Celltrion Group said in a press release.

Vcell Healthcare aims to launch the three products expeditiously in China following a regulatory approval process, Celltrion said.

Nan Fung Group, founded in 1954, is a conglomerate with businesses ranging from real estate development to life sciences. It established Nan Fung Life Sciences, a global investment platform focusing on the biological sciences.

According to a report by the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization, the Chinese bio market has grown by over 13 percent on-year over the past five years to become the global No. 2. Its market size is expected to jump from 207.51 trillion won (US$176.78 billion) in 2015 to 304.62 trillion won in 2020.

Celltrion sets up JV in China - 1

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Celltrion-Chinese JV
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!