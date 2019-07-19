(LEAD) Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with new information)
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was on high alert Friday for the arrival of a typhoon that is forecast to churn through southern parts of the country with heavy rain and strong winds this weekend.
Jeju Island and other southern provinces issued heavy rain and high seas alerts for many parts of the regions as Typhoon Danas is expected to make landfall on Saturday morning.
The storm is likely to produce up to 50 millimeters of rain per hour through Saturday in some southern areas, which have already hit by seasonal downpours this week, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
"The typhoon, though small in scale, could bring extreme and unusual rainfall to southern regions and Jeju Island," a KMA official said. "Full-fledged preparedness is needed."
The national weather agency forecast southern coastal regions and Jeju Island to receive 150-300mm of rain through Saturday, with 500-700mm expected for some mountainous areas.
Precipitation will be 50-150 mm in the southern provinces of Jeolla and Gyeongsang and northeastern province of Gangwon and 10-70 mm in other parts of the country, it said.
As of 3 a.m. Friday, the season's fifth typhoon was traveling north about 360 kilometers northeast of Taipei at a speed of 22 kph, with an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center, according to the agency.
The storm strengthened passing over relatively warm waters near Taiwan and now carries a huge amount of tropical water vapor, threatening to unleash heavy rain when it arrives in the country's southern parts, the official added.
Danas is predicted to reach waters 270 kilometers southwest of Seogwipo, Jeju Island, at around 9 p.m. on Friday.
It is likely to make landfall near the southwestern city of Yeosu on Saturday morning and pass through the southern part of the country before it exits the peninsula toward the East Sea the following morning and dissipates in the afternoon, the KMA said.
Local authorities took steps to minimize possible damage from the storm. Jeju and other southern provinces closed many beaches, mountains and other vulnerable spots. Fishing boats were moored at ports and most ferry services were canceled.
At Jeju International Airport, about 30 flights were canceled and more than 80 were delayed as of Friday afternoon. The southeastern city of Ulsan suspended 13 flights. Air travel disruption was likely to expand as weather conditions were worsening.
President Moon Jae-in ordered the government to enhance defense against typhoon damage, according to the presidential office.
"There could be damage from Typhoon Danas. Never let down your guard, and fully prepare for the typhoon," he was quoted by his spokesperson as telling aides.
The typhoon is hampering tourism in the affected areas.
"Since the KMA issued the forecast that Jeju would be on the typhoon's path, more and more customers are canceling reservations," an accommodation service operator on the island said. "The damage is especially serious as it comes over a weekend of this summer holiday season."
The island banned entry to 11 major beaches and restricted tourist access to mountainous and coastal areas.
(END)
