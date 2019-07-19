Yonhap news advisory for Friday, July 19
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's export curbs
-- Court to decide whether to arrest Samsung BioLogics chief
-- Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
Economy & Finance
-- Seoul braces for prolonged trade feud with Japan
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)
