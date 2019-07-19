Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, July 19

All Headlines 10:52 July 19, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's export curbs

-- Court to decide whether to arrest Samsung BioLogics chief

-- Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon

Economy & Finance

-- Seoul braces for prolonged trade feud with Japan

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!