Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 July 19, 2019

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

July 12 -- Trump says N.K. leader was 'so happy' to see him

16 -- N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks

-- Pentagon says S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning

-- U.S. says it looks forward to resuming talks with N.K. despite Pyongyang's warning
