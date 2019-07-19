Key developments on North Korea this week
All Headlines 16:00 July 19, 2019
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
July 12 -- Trump says N.K. leader was 'so happy' to see him
16 -- N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-- Pentagon says S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
-- U.S. says it looks forward to resuming talks with N.K. despite Pyongyang's warning
(END)
