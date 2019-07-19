SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,100 UP 1,300

ShinhanGroup 45,800 UP 550

HITEJINRO 22,000 UP 50

Yuhan 231,500 UP 5,000

SLCORP 21,450 UP 450

CJ LOGISTICS 138,500 DN 2,000

DOOSAN 95,100 UP 1,400

DaelimInd 106,000 UP 4,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16100 UP400

KiaMtr 43,300 UP 200

DB HiTek 14,000 UP 150

CJ 98,000 UP 2,300

JWPHARMA 31,750 UP 50

LGInt 18,800 UP 300

DongkukStlMill 7,070 UP 90

SamsungElec 46,800 UP 700

Binggrae 66,400 DN 100

NHIS 14,450 UP 400

GCH Corp 22,700 UP 1,200

LotteChilsung 153,500 UP 2,500

HyundaiMtr 134,500 UP 500

AmoreG 58,800 UP 700

SK Discovery 26,500 UP 650

LS 48,450 UP 150

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,250 DN 50

POSCO 236,500 UP 2,500

SPC SAMLIP 100,500 UP 3,200

SAMSUNG SDS 217,000 UP 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 35,550 UP 550

KUMHOTIRE 4,515 UP 145

GC Corp 109,000 UP 2,500

GS E&C 34,800 UP 550

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,100 UP 1,100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 242,000 0

DB INSURANCE 54,500 UP 1,500

KPIC 127,000 UP 5,000

SBC 17,250 UP 400

Hyundai M&F INS 27,700 UP 1,150

TONGYANG 1,805 UP 85

Daesang 25,000 UP 300

(MORE)