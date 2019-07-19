KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,100 UP 1,300
ShinhanGroup 45,800 UP 550
HITEJINRO 22,000 UP 50
Yuhan 231,500 UP 5,000
SLCORP 21,450 UP 450
CJ LOGISTICS 138,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 95,100 UP 1,400
DaelimInd 106,000 UP 4,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16100 UP400
KiaMtr 43,300 UP 200
DB HiTek 14,000 UP 150
CJ 98,000 UP 2,300
JWPHARMA 31,750 UP 50
LGInt 18,800 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 7,070 UP 90
SamsungElec 46,800 UP 700
Binggrae 66,400 DN 100
NHIS 14,450 UP 400
GCH Corp 22,700 UP 1,200
LotteChilsung 153,500 UP 2,500
HyundaiMtr 134,500 UP 500
AmoreG 58,800 UP 700
SK Discovery 26,500 UP 650
LS 48,450 UP 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,250 DN 50
POSCO 236,500 UP 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 100,500 UP 3,200
SAMSUNG SDS 217,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,550 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 4,515 UP 145
GC Corp 109,000 UP 2,500
GS E&C 34,800 UP 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,100 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 242,000 0
DB INSURANCE 54,500 UP 1,500
KPIC 127,000 UP 5,000
SBC 17,250 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 27,700 UP 1,150
TONGYANG 1,805 UP 85
Daesang 25,000 UP 300
