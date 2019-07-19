SKNetworks 5,330 DN 130

ORION Holdings 17,500 UP 200

KISWire 25,500 UP 900

LotteFood 529,000 UP 19,000

NEXENTIRE 9,010 UP 60

CHONGKUNDANG 94,400 UP 4,800

KCC 255,000 UP 8,000

HankookShellOil 325,500 UP 5,500

BukwangPharm 16,700 UP 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 40,500 UP 100

TaekwangInd 1,331,000 UP 18,000

SsangyongCement 5,890 DN 10

KAL 28,550 UP 450

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,060 UP 145

LG Corp. 73,900 DN 300

SsangyongMtr 3,665 UP 90

BoryungPharm 12,650 UP 850

L&L 15,100 UP 100

NamyangDairy 562,000 UP 8,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 53,600 UP 1,700

HYUNDAI STEEL 39,850 UP 850

Shinsegae 273,500 UP 4,500

Nongshim 240,000 UP 500

SGBC 44,250 UP 750

Hyosung 77,900 DN 500

LOTTE 38,750 UP 300

AK Holdings 45,350 UP 750

Donga Socio Holdings 96,300 UP 1,700

SK hynix 76,800 UP 2,100

Youngpoong 745,000 UP 25,000

HyundaiEng&Const 46,150 DN 50

SamsungF&MIns 269,500 UP 12,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,550 UP 700

Kogas 43,650 UP 250

Hanwha 25,850 UP 650

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,990 UP 200

SKC 43,600 DN 400

GS Retail 39,400 UP 700

Ottogi 664,000 UP 2,000

IlyangPharm 26,250 UP 1,350

(MORE)