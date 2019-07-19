KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKNetworks 5,330 DN 130
ORION Holdings 17,500 UP 200
KISWire 25,500 UP 900
LotteFood 529,000 UP 19,000
NEXENTIRE 9,010 UP 60
CHONGKUNDANG 94,400 UP 4,800
KCC 255,000 UP 8,000
HankookShellOil 325,500 UP 5,500
BukwangPharm 16,700 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,500 UP 100
TaekwangInd 1,331,000 UP 18,000
SsangyongCement 5,890 DN 10
KAL 28,550 UP 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,060 UP 145
LG Corp. 73,900 DN 300
SsangyongMtr 3,665 UP 90
BoryungPharm 12,650 UP 850
L&L 15,100 UP 100
NamyangDairy 562,000 UP 8,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,600 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,850 UP 850
Shinsegae 273,500 UP 4,500
Nongshim 240,000 UP 500
SGBC 44,250 UP 750
Hyosung 77,900 DN 500
LOTTE 38,750 UP 300
AK Holdings 45,350 UP 750
Donga Socio Holdings 96,300 UP 1,700
SK hynix 76,800 UP 2,100
Youngpoong 745,000 UP 25,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,150 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 269,500 UP 12,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,550 UP 700
Kogas 43,650 UP 250
Hanwha 25,850 UP 650
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,990 UP 200
SKC 43,600 DN 400
GS Retail 39,400 UP 700
Ottogi 664,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 26,250 UP 1,350
