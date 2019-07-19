KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,900 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 5,350 UP 70
HtlShilla 82,500 UP 600
Hanmi Science 48,150 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 96,600 UP 2,900
Hanssem 70,800 UP 2,600
KSOE 111,500 UP 1,500
Hanwha Chem 20,750 UP 100
OCI 91,000 DN 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,500 UP 350
KorZinc 459,000 UP 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,720 UP 130
SYC 53,400 UP 700
HyundaiMipoDock 47,350 UP 1,250
IS DONGSEO 35,200 UP 700
S-Oil 90,500 UP 200
LG Innotek 114,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 247,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 50,200 UP 550
KumhoPetrochem 87,100 UP 600
Mobis 233,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,100 UP 200
HDC HOLDINGS 13,400 UP 250
S-1 99,200 UP 800
Hanchem 84,500 DN 1,400
DWS 41,100 DN 250
UNID 47,350 DN 500
KEPCO 25,850 UP 350
SamsungSecu 38,900 UP 1,250
SKTelecom 258,500 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 47,150 UP 1,400
HyundaiElev 86,500 UP 1,700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 35,950 UP 450
Hanon Systems 12,050 UP 250
SK 228,000 UP 2,000
DAEKYO 6,110 UP 20
GKL 18,600 UP 400
Handsome 36,750 UP 900
WJ COWAY 84,900 UP 1,900
LOTTE SHOPPING 144,000 UP 1,000
