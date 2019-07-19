DaeduckElec 10,900 UP 250

MERITZ SECU 5,350 UP 70

HtlShilla 82,500 UP 600

Hanmi Science 48,150 UP 300

SamsungElecMech 96,600 UP 2,900

Hanssem 70,800 UP 2,600

KSOE 111,500 UP 1,500

Hanwha Chem 20,750 UP 100

OCI 91,000 DN 200

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,500 UP 350

KorZinc 459,000 UP 7,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,720 UP 130

SYC 53,400 UP 700

HyundaiMipoDock 47,350 UP 1,250

IS DONGSEO 35,200 UP 700

S-Oil 90,500 UP 200

LG Innotek 114,500 UP 6,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 247,000 UP 3,500

HYUNDAI WIA 50,200 UP 550

KumhoPetrochem 87,100 UP 600

Mobis 233,500 UP 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,100 UP 200

HDC HOLDINGS 13,400 UP 250

S-1 99,200 UP 800

Hanchem 84,500 DN 1,400

DWS 41,100 DN 250

UNID 47,350 DN 500

KEPCO 25,850 UP 350

SamsungSecu 38,900 UP 1,250

SKTelecom 258,500 DN 1,000

S&T MOTIV 47,150 UP 1,400

HyundaiElev 86,500 UP 1,700

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 35,950 UP 450

Hanon Systems 12,050 UP 250

SK 228,000 UP 2,000

DAEKYO 6,110 UP 20

GKL 18,600 UP 400

Handsome 36,750 UP 900

WJ COWAY 84,900 UP 1,900

LOTTE SHOPPING 144,000 UP 1,000

(MORE)