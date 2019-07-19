KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,800 UP 100
KorElecTerm 63,500 UP 1,100
NamhaeChem 9,920 UP 110
DONGSUH 18,200 UP 200
BGF 6,830 UP 130
SamsungEng 16,350 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 93,400 UP 1,300
PanOcean 5,010 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 36,550 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 29,850 UP 750
KT 27,950 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL184500 UP4500
LG Uplus 14,150 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,600 UP 900
KT&G 98,900 UP 900
DHICO 6,260 UP 200
LG Display 16,800 UP 50
Kangwonland 30,800 UP 150
NAVER 122,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 135,000 UP 3,500
NCsoft 502,000 UP 6,500
DSME 31,300 UP 550
DSINFRA 6,230 UP 130
DWEC 4,525 UP 90
Donga ST 101,000 UP 3,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,850 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 284,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 291,000 UP 4,500
KEPCO KPS 31,200 UP 750
LGH&H 1,329,000 UP 11,000
LGCHEM 361,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO E&C 19,700 UP 850
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 100,500 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,550 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,950 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 70,600 UP 1,500
Celltrion 184,500 UP 4,000
Huchems 22,600 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 167,000 UP 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,700 UP 700
