KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 79,800 UP 3,200
LOTTE Himart 38,700 UP 50
GS 52,700 UP 800
CJ CGV 38,350 UP 900
HYUNDAILIVART 17,300 UP 100
LIG Nex1 29,800 UP 850
FILA KOREA 69,700 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,000 UP 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,000 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,780 UP 55
AMOREPACIFIC 159,500 UP 1,000
LF 25,550 UP 300
FOOSUNG 10,700 DN 450
JW HOLDINGS 6,620 DN 260
SK Innovation 170,000 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 25,000 UP 700
KBFinancialGroup 45,500 UP 500
Hansae 20,350 UP 650
LG HAUSYS 57,600 UP 900
Youngone Corp 35,150 0
KOLON IND 43,000 UP 2,000
HanmiPharm 296,000 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 7,330 UP 120
emart 129,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY320 00 UP650
KOLMAR KOREA 56,800 UP 1,100
CUCKOO 131,000 UP 1,000
COSMAX 100,000 UP 1,200
MANDO 28,500 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 287,500 UP 1,500
INNOCEAN 69,500 UP 800
Doosan Bobcat 35,650 DN 400
Netmarble 92,500 UP 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S331000 UP2000
ORION 84,600 0
BGF Retail 208,000 UP 4,500
SKCHEM 49,300 UP 600
HDC-OP 35,600 UP 300
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,650 UP 1,300
WooriFinancialGroup 13,800 0
(END)
