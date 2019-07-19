Seoul stocks spike 1.35 pct on Fed rate cut hope
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks gained more than 1 percent to snap a two-day losing streak Friday on growing hopes for the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cuts. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 27.81 points, or 1.35 percent, to 2,094.36. Trading volume was moderate at 386 million shares worth 4.1 trillion won (US$3.5 billion), with winners far outnumbering losers 661 to 183.
The KOSPI opened higher after Federal Reserve officials made comments about a possible rate cut during a policy meeting slated for later this month.
"Investor sentiment improved on increased hopes after a string of Fed officials hinted at a rate reduction," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, adding that the Seoul stock market also got a boost from a bullish run on the Chinese stock market.
Institutions and foreign investors bought a net 335.2 billion won and 132.5 billion won worth of local stocks, respectively, while individuals dumped a net 459.6 billion won.
Most large-cap shares closed higher.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 1.52 percent, closing at 46,800 won and extending its winning streak to a second day. SK hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker, finished 2.81 percent higher at 76,800 won.
Chemical companies were also strong, with top player LG Chem advancing 1.54 percent to 361,500 won. Lotte Chemical moved up 1.44 percent to 247,000 won.
Pharmaceutical firms were also higher, with Celltrion gaining 2.22 percent to reach 184,500 won and Samsung Biologics up 0.52 percent to end at 287,500 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,174.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.3 won from Thursday's close
